Reliance Jio offering 24-Hour Grace Period after prepaid plan expiry

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2020 2:10 pm

Within these 24 hours only, one has to recharge his/her number to avoid deactivation of services. During this grace period, Jio customers can make unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls.
Reliance Jio is now offering a grace period of 24 hours for its prepaid customers after their plan expires. This is a relief for its users who are not able to recharge their accounts immediately amid COVID 19 lockdown.

The new Reliance Jio grace plan was spotted by OnlyTech. As per the report, the grace plan activates immediately for 24 hours after a prepaid plan expires. It also carried a screen shot of a Jio customer whose grace plan was automatically activated for a day after its Rs 98 prepaid plan expired.

However, it is to be noted that within these 24 hours only, one has to recharge his/her number to avoid deactivation of services. During this grace period, Jio customers can make unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls.

As of now, Reliance Jio has not officially announced this grace plan. Also, it is not known whether this plan is offered on all prepaid plans or not.

 

Jio recently announced a new Rs 2,399 long-term recharge prepaid plan. The pack offers unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 365 days.

Alongside, the company has introduced Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251 packs. The Rs 151 prepaid pack offers 30GB of data, Rs 201 prepaid pack offers 40GB of data and Rs 251 pack offers 50GB of data. The data add-on packs can be used at any time of the month, once the daily limit runs out and it is validity is based on the existing base plan’s validity.

Tags: Reliance Jio Jio Grace Plan operator news Jio prepaid plan

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

