Reliance Jio introduces Jio WiFi Mesh router in India for Rs 2499

Reliance JioFiber has introduced its new WiFi mesh router in India. The latest WiFi router comes with a price tag of Rs 2,499 and it has been spotted on the Smart Consumer portal platform.

The Jio WiFi Mesh router has been listed on the Smart Consumer website, which is backed by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The mesh Wifi router comes with model number JCM0112 and it is available in white colour option, as spotted by Telecom Talk. The router weighs 174 grams, however, there is no technical information available on the website at the time of writing.

The Reliance Jio website reveals that its mesh network technology can provide coverage in every room of the home. The router can cover 1000 sq ft area. With this, Reliance Jio is all set to take on Airtel mesh router service. The operator has recently introduced the service known as Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh. The company has partnered with Linksys to offer a mesh system with three nodes. The mesh service from Airtel is said to cover 3,500 square feet. Airtel says that users need to avail Rs 24,999 annual rental plans to get the mesh system with their broadband network.



Reliance Jio is rolling out its new service, JioNews, for JioFiber users across the country. With this, users can now enjoy the digital news application on their Jio set-top box. The JioNews comes with a host of interesting features. The app features over 350 e-papers along with more than 800 magazines. It also comes with trending videos and photos. JioNews also supports more than 12 regional languages.