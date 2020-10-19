Advertisement

Reliance Jio hikes price of Rs 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 19, 2020 1:51 pm

Jio introduced the Rs 222 data pack offering annual VIP subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar service earlier this year.
Reliance Jio has hiked the price of Rs 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP Pack for its users by Rs 33. The telecom operator has now increased the price of its Rs 222 pack to Rs 255.

Jio introduced the Rs 222 data pack offering annual VIP subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar service earlier this year. One can see the new pack in the MyJio app under the ‘Exclusive Limited Period Upgrade Offer’. All the other benefits of the pack continue to be the same.

The Reliance Jio Rs 255 pack validity is the same as of the user’s base voice calling plan. Apart from offering free one year of Disney+ Hotsar VIP subscription, the pack offers 15GB of total data that is valid until the base plan expires. After the consumption of 15GB data, the internet speed drops to 64 Kbps. It does not offer any voice calling benefit to the user.

To activate Disney+ Hotstar annual VIP subscription, one has to download the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can then log in using OTP from your eligible Jio number.

However, there is no change in the other Disney+ Hotstar packs offered by Reliance Jio. These include plans like Rs 401, Rs 598, Rs 777, and Rs 2,599.

Meanwhile, Jio is planning to launch 5G smartphones at a price as low as Rs 2,500 as per a report. Considering the price point, the devices should be pretty basic just like the Jio Phone. To recall, Jio was the first company to offer a free 4G smartphone to the users where they had to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500.

