Jio to launch a 5G phone which could cost as low as Rs 2500: Report

Reliance Jio is looking to sell 5G phones at a price as low as Rs 2,500, an official confirmed requesting anonymity.

PTI said ina report quoting Jio official who didn't want to be named, "Jio wants to bring the device for less than Rs 5,000. When we scale up the sales, it can be priced in the range of Rs 2,500-3,000." At this pricing, Jio is aiming for those users who are still stuck on 2G. The emphasis on the same was put at its 43rd Annual General Meeting, where Jio said that it aims to make India 2G-free.

Considering the price point, the devices should be pretty basic just like the Jio Phone. To recall, Jio was the first company to offer a free 4G smartphone to the users where they had to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500.

At present, India does not have 5G services and it doesn't look like it will arrive anytime soon because the government has not even allocated spectrum to telecom operators for running field trials for the 5G tech. Jio has asked the Department of Telecom to allocate the spectrum to the operator for the testing purposes.

Regarding recent news about Jio, the operator is also looking to foray into the smart meter business and provide meter data collection, communication cards, telecom and cloud hosting services to electricity distribution companies