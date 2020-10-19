Advertisement

Jio to launch a 5G phone which could cost as low as Rs 2500: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 19, 2020 12:04 pm

Latest News

Reliance Jio is looking to sell 5G phones at a price as low as Rs 2,500, an official confirmed requesting anonymity.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio, which wants India to be '2G Mukth' is planning to launch 5G smartphones at a price as low as Rs 2,500 as per a report.

 

 PTI said ina report quoting Jio official who didn't want to be named, "Jio wants to bring the device for less than Rs 5,000. When we scale up the sales, it can be priced in the range of Rs 2,500-3,000."  At this pricing, Jio is aiming for those users who are still stuck on 2G. The emphasis on the same was put at its 43rd Annual General Meeting, where Jio said that it aims to make India 2G-free.

 

Read More: Jio Android Smartphone Orbic, to be priced around Rs 4,000

Advertisement

 

Considering the price point, the devices should be pretty basic just like the Jio Phone. To recall, Jio was the first company to offer a free 4G smartphone to the users where they had to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. 

 

At present, India does not have 5G services and it doesn't look like it will arrive anytime soon because the government has not even allocated spectrum to telecom operators for running field trials for the 5G tech. Jio has asked the Department of Telecom to allocate the spectrum to the operator for the testing purposes.

 

Regarding recent news about Jio, the operator is also looking to foray into the smart meter business and provide meter data collection, communication cards, telecom and cloud hosting services to electricity distribution companies

Jio Android Smartphone Orbic, to be priced around Rs 4,000

Netflix on Jio Fiber Diamond Plan: Things you should know

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan vs Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan: What is the Difference?

What is smart meter? Is Jio planning to enter smart meter business?

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel Wynk Music announces Online Navratri Night Concerts with Top Indian Musical Artists

What is smart meter? Is Jio planning to enter smart meter business?

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details
Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies