Reliance Jio extends Happy New Year Offer on Rs 2545 Plan

Reliance Jio recently announced a Happy New Year Offer on its Rs 2545 plan. The offer was to expire on January 2, 2022. Now the telco has extended this Happy New Year Offer for more days.

As per the new extension, the Happy New Year Offer will now be valid till January 7. Both existing and new Reliance Jio users can get this offer.

The Jio Rs 2545 plan earlier offered 336 days of validity. Under the new offer, the same plan now comes with additional 29 days of validity for no extra cost. This means the total validity of the plan is now 365 instead of the standard 336 days. Apart from the additional validity, all the other benefits of the plan will remain the same.

Reliance Jio Rs 2545 Plan Benefits

This Jio plan offers 1.5GB of daily data to the users. In addition, the plan offers its customers truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives users access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The New Year offer is now visible on the My Jio app for some users. However, the website is still displaying the existing validity of 336 days. Users who recharge the Rs 2545 plan will immediately get 336 days validity with additional validity in their account.

Last month, Jio also introduced its cheapest Re 1 recharge plan ever. The plan has a validity of 1 day and gets 10MB of data. The company has now removed this plan and it is no longer available.

Previously, after Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced tariff hikes, Jio also hiked its prices. The base Rs 75 JioPhone plan with 3GB data, unlimited voice, 50 SMS for 28 days now costs Rs 91. The unlimited base plan now costs Rs 155 (up from Rs 129) and gets you 2GB for a month along with unlimited voice and 300 SMS. The most expensive plan for Rs 2399 now costs Rs 2879 with a validity of 365 days. This plan gets you 2GB/day, unlimited voice and 100 SMS/day.