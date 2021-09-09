Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 39, Rs 69 prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone

Reliance Jio has discontinued two of its most affordable plans for Jio Phone. As a result, the JioPhone Rs 39 and Rs 69 plans are no longer listed on the company’s website and the MyJio app.

Notably, both the plans were introduced only in May this year. So after discontinuation of these two Jio recharge plans, now Rs 75 is the lowest recharge plan of Jio.

Users opting for the Rs 69 plan can pay an extra six rupees. The Rs 75 plan is listed under the JioPhone category under the Jio all-in-one plan on the Reliance Jio website. Apart from the Rs 75 plan, Reliance Jio also offers Rs 125, Rs 155, Rs 185, and Rs 749 All-In-One prepaid plans for JioPhone.

JioPhone Rs 39 prepaid plan

This plan came with 14 days validity. It offered 100 MB of high-speed data per day and truly unlimited calling. The All-In-One plan offers 1400 MB data spread over 14 days with 64 Kbps speed post daily data cap.

JioPhone Rs 69 prepaid plan also came with 14 days validity. It offered 0.5 GB of high-speed data per day and truly unlimited calling. The All-In-One plan offers 7GB data spread over 14 days with 64 Kbps speed post daily data cap.

These plans also offered All-In-One prepaid plans that offer complimentary access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud, among JioApps.

Meanwhile, Jio Phone Next is expected to launch in India tomorrow. Reportedly, Jio Phone Next will be available in two variants, namely Basic and Advanced. These versions will reportedly be priced at Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively. Initially, interested customers can buy the phone by paying only 10% cost. The partner lenders will finance the remaining amount.

The Jio Phone Next is said to come with a display that offers 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. This is based on the size of the boot animation screen. The device will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. However, RAM and Storage details are still under the wraps.

However, a minimum of 2GB of RAM can be expected, along with 32GB of storage. Jio Phone Next will also come with a voice assistant, language translation, a smart camera with AR filters, and more.