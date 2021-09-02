Jio Phone Next price leaked ahead of launch in India next week

Jio Phone Next is expected to launch in India next week. Now ahead of the launch, price of Jio Phone Next in India has been leaked online. It will be company’s first smartphone to be made in collaboration with Google.

According to Economic Times, Jio Phone Next will be available in two variants, namely Basic and Advanced. These versions will reportedly priced at Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 respectively. Initially, interested customers can buy the phone by paying only 10% cost. The remaining amount will be financed by the partner lenders.

The report says that Jio has partnered with five banks like State Bank of India, Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure, and DMI Finance for financing the sales of its upcoming entry-level 4G smartphone. Each bank reportedly have assured business worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Further, the report says that the telco is planning to sell a whopping 50 million units of Jio Phone Next in the first 6 months. Additionally, four other Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have assured Rs 2,500 crore worth of credit support.

Jio Phone Next Specifications (Rumoured)

The Jio Phone Next is said to come with a display that offers 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. This is based on the size of the boot animation screen which has been shared by Rahman. The device will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. RAM and Storage details are still under the wraps.

However, a minimum of 2GB of RAM can be expected along with 32GB of storage. Jio Phone Next will also come with a voice assistant, language translation, a smart camera with AR filters, and more. The design for the phone was already revealed by Ambani back in June.

The smartphone will run on Android, specifically designed by Google for Jio. The phone will also receive regular Android updates as well as security patches.