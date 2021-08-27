Jio Phone Next pre-booking to start soon: Report

Reliance Jio introduced the Jio Phone Next made in partnership with Google, at its 44th Annual General Meet. The device will go on sale starting September 10th and as per a new report, the pre-booking for the smartphone will begin soon.

The report comes from 91Mobiles citing retail sources as per which, the Jio Phone Next will be up for pre-order starting next week. The report continues to state that the company has initiated talks with its retail partners. More information will be shared with the retailers in the next few days.

Unfortunately, the price for the smartphone wasn’t revealed, and neither was an exact date for the pre-booking. Per leaks, the device is expected to be priced below Rs 4,000. It will be Reliance’ first smartphone to be made in collaboration with Google.

Jio Phone Next Specifications (Rumoured)

The Jio Phone Next will apparently come with a display that offers 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. This is based on the size of the boot animation screen which has been shared by Rahman. The device will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. RAM and Storage details are still under the wraps.

However, a minimum of 2GB of RAM can be expected along with 32GB of storage. Jio Phone Next will also come with a voice assistant, language translation, a smart camera with AR filters, and more. The design for the phone was already revealed by Ambani back in June.

The only thing known about the price is that it is the “most affordable smartphone not just in India, but globally”. The JioPhone NEXT features Google Play Store and Google assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text. The smartphone runs on Android, specifically designed by Google for Jio. The phone will also receive regular Android updates as well as security patches.