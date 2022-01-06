Reliance Jio brings back Rs 499 Plan with Disney+ Hotstar benefit

Reliance Jio has reintroduced the Rs 499 prepaid plan for its customers. The plan was was initially announced in August 2021 and then discontinued after the tariff hike last month.

Reliance Jio Rs 499 Plan Benefits

The Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. It offers daily 2GB high speed data limit. However, after the exhaustion of 2GB daily data, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. The plan also comes with a one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan. Users also get access to Jio Prime Membership with this plan.

In addition, the plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Along with this, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.

The Rs 499 plan is now available on both the Reliance Jio website as well as the mobile app. It is listed under Cricket Plans.

Meanwhile, Jio has started giving 29 days extra validity with its Rs 2545 prepaid plan as Happy New Year Offer. The offer was to expire on January 2, 2022. Now the telco has extended this Happy New Year Offer till January 7. Both existing and new Reliance Jio users can get this offer.

This Jio plan offers 1.5GB of daily data to the users. In addition, the plan offers its customers truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives users access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Users who recharge the Rs 2545 plan will immediately get 336 days validity with additional validity in their account.

In December, Jio also hiked its tariff prices. The base Rs 75 JioPhone plan with 3GB data, unlimited voice, 50 SMS for 28 days now costs Rs 91. The unlimited base plan now costs Rs 155 (up from Rs 129) and gets you 2GB for a month along with unlimited voice and 300 SMS. The most expensive plan for Rs 2399 now costs Rs 2879 with a validity of 365 days. This plan gets you 2GB/day, unlimited voice and 100 SMS/day.