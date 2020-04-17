Advertisement

Airtel & Vodafone Idea extend prepaid validity for mobile users till 3 May

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 17, 2020 7:42 pm

Latest News

This will enable mobile users on these network to receive incoming calls without making the recharge.
Advertisement

Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Friday have confirmed that all their low-income prepaid mobile users in the country are getting free validity extension till the end of the second phase of lockdown in the country, which is 3 May. Both the telecom operators cater to 2G users on their network, and some of them have been unable to make recharges for their number since all the mobile shops are closed over the past three weeks. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea seems to have made this decision after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) ordered them to help people with extended benefits. 

 

With this announcement, Airtel says it has close to 30 million prepaid users who've not been able to recharge their prepaid mobile accounts, which is why their validity has been extended till 3 May 2020. "All these customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted," Airtel said in its statement. 

Advertisement

 

Talking about Vodafone Idea, the company claims it has over 90 million prepaid users who need immediate assistance for their mobile number in various parts of the country. And all these users will also be allowed to receive incoming calls even if their validity has expired. "This incoming validity extension is being credited in the accounts of all eligible customers, as fast as possible, over the coming days, Vodafone Idea said in its statement. 

 

This is the second round of free benefits extended by these telcos to their prepaid users since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown on 24 March. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea were first ordered by the TRAI to extend similar benefits, which included free talk time of Rs 10 to their mobile users few weeks back.

Airtel extends prepaid pack validity till 17 April, adds Rs 10 talktime for subscribers

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel Vodafone Idea prepaid mobile user prepaid validity extend lockdown mobile recharge

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea removes double data offer from 8 circles in India

Airtel Launches Corporate ‘Work From Home Plans’ starting at Rs 399

Airtel Payments Bank customers can now contribute to PM CARES fund via Airtel Thanks app

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies