Reliance Jio 7th Anniversary Offer brings extra data for prepaid users: Know eligible plans

Reliance Jio is celebrating it’s 7th anniversary in India with special offers for its prepaid users. The telco is offering extra data and special vouchers with three of its prepaid plans including Rs 299, Rs 749 and Rs 2999 plans for a limited period. Here is the detailed information about what you can get with these plans as a part of the offer.

Reliance Jio 7th Anniversary Offer

With the new offer, Reliance is bringing extra data for those who subscribe to the Rs 299 and Rs 749 plans and special vouchers for those who subscribe to the Rs 2,999 plan. The Rs 299 plan has a validity of 28 days while the Rs 749 plan has a validity of 90 days. With both the plans, you get 2 GB/day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS’es.

As a part of the 7th Anniversary offer, Reliance Jio is offering 7GB extra data via a coupon with the Rs 299 plan and 14GB of extra data (2 x 7GB coupons) with the Rs 749 plan. The most expensive plan, that comes in at Rs 2,999, has a validity of 1 year (365 days). It offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The anniversary offer gets you 21GB of extra data (3 x 7GB coupons), however, keep in mind that these are 4G data vouchers and not 5G.

Read More: New Jio Prepaid Plans come with Netflix subscription: All Details

Apart from the extra data, this plan also brings some special vouchers along, including Rs 100 off on Swiggy on a purchase of Rs 249 and up to Rs 1,500 off on Flights on Yatra with 15% off on Domestic Hotels bookings up to Rs 4000. There’s no minimum booking value on flights and hotels.

Then, you can avail flat Rs 200 off on order of Rs 999 on Ajio and 20% off on order of Rs 999 plus NMS Supercash on Netmeds. Users can further avail a discount of flat 10% on select Audio Accessories on Reliance Digital. Lastly, you’ll get an item free on purchase of Rs 149 on McDonald’s.

The validity period for these 7th anniversary offers starts today (September 5) and ends on September 30, 2023. Once the user recharges, the extra benefits shall be credited in eligible customer’s MyJio account immediately. Extra data will be credited to the user in the form of a data voucher in MyJio app, and users will have to redeem the voucher from the app.