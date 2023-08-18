New Jio Prepaid Plans come with Netflix subscription: All Details

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of new Jio prepaid plans with a bundled Netflix subscription. A Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, but this is the first time that a Netflix subscription will be available on a prepaid plan.

“With this launch, over 400 million Jio prepaid customers will get the option of availing a Netflix subscription through a Jio Prepaid bundled plan”, said Jio.

Jio Prepaid plans with Netflix: Details

There are two new prepaid plans from Jio that come with a Netflix subscription, including one which is priced at Rs 1,099 and one that comes at Rs 1,499. Both of these have a validity period of 84 days.

The cheaper plan offers unlimited 5G data with Jio Welcome offer in areas where its 5G services are live, along with unlimited calls and 2GB data per day. It comes bundled with Netflix mobile subscription.

The Rs 1,499 plan offers same benefits, except for higher 3GB data per day and the Basic Netflix subscription.

Jio’s major competitor Airtel also offers prepaid plans that comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar subscription and similar data benefits but none of them offer a Netflix subscription.

Jio has been focusing on launching new plans to attract new users. It recently also debuted a new Independence Day 2023 prepaid plan which features an annual recharge pack priced at Rs 2,999.

This prepaid plan from Jio comes at a price of Rs 2,999 and has a validity period of 1 year. The plan offers 2.5GB of data/day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS’es every day. The total data adds up to 912.5 GB. The plan has additional benefits as well, such as Rs 100 discount applicable on Swiggy orders that cost Rs 249 or higher. It also offers a bunch of other benefits.