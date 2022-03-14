RedmiBook Pro 2022 to be announced on March 17

Redmi has today announced that it will announce the RedmiBook Pro 2022 on March 17. The notebook will be released alongside the Redmi K50 series on the said date.

Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group China and GM of the Redmi brand has announced the launch date of RedmiBook Pro 2022.

The teaser poster says that the RedmiBook Pro 2022 will “challenge the peak performance of thin and light notebooks.” So we can expect a thin and light weight notebook.

RedmiBook Pro 2022 Details

As per rumours, the RedmiBook Pro 2022 will be equipped with the high-end 12th Gen Core i7-12650H processor. The i7-12650H is a processor with a basic power consumption of 45W, with 6 large cores and 4 small cores, a total of 10 cores and 16 threads.

The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition laptops were launched in India last year. The former is priced at Rs 49,999. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition costs Rs 41,999 for the 256GB version, and the 512GB version costs Rs 44,999. These are available from Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home stores.

The RedmiBook Pro is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Tiger lake H35 series processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 256GB / 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K50 series launch date is set for March 17. The company is expected to unveil three models under the K50 series. There will be the Redmi K50, K50 Pro and the K50 Pro+. The phones will be launched at 7 PM (local time). Redmi has already confirmed Dimensity 8100 SoC for one model. It is confirmed that one phone will have a 108MP main rear camera along with two other cameras.