RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition laptops launched in India

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has announced its foray into the laptop category with its RedmiBook Series. The country has received two new RedmiBook 15 series laptops called the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook eLearning Edition.

The RedmiBook Pro is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Tiger lake H35 series processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition is a cheaper version with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 256GB / 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

RedmiBook Series Pricing and availability

The RedmiBook Pro is priced at Rs 49,999, and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition costs Rs 41,999 for the 256GB version, and the 512GB version costs Rs 44,999. These will be available from Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home stores starting from August 6. In addition, the RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition come in Charcoal Grey colours.

For the Pro model, HDFC card members can avail of additional discounts upto INR 3500. In addition, HDFC card members can avail of additional discounts upto INR 2500 on purchase of the RedmiBook e-Learning edition.

RedmiBook Series Specs

The newly RedmiBook laptop range comes with a 15.6″ full HD display, making it an ideal size for an enhanced working experience. In addition, to avoid reflections and to reduce strain on your eyes, these notebooks come with an anti-glare coating. Featuring a 1920×1080 full HD resolution and narrow bezel, RedmiBooks offers an 81.8% screen-to-body ratio.

RedmiBook Pro comes with one of the latest 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i5 H35 series processors, the 11300H. In addition, it comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz and a 512 GB NVMe SSD. The new RedmiBook Pro boots up in less than 15 seconds, loads applications faster and provides an overall smooth experience.

With a 46WHr battery, the Redmibook delivers upto 10 hours of all-day performance. With a 65W charger out of the box, users can power up their notebook from 0 to 50% in just under 35 mins.

RedmiBook uses a comfortable and generously spaced scissor mechanism keyboard. The keys have a deep travel distance of 1.5mm, which makes typing a lot easier. In addition, these notebooks come with a large 100cm2 design trackpad. The trackpad also supports Windows Precision Drivers that allow for swipes and multi-finger taps, which can be used for shortcuts to various programs and commands.

The laptop features two 2W stereo speakers. It also comes with a pre-installed DTS audio Processing app. This allows for fine-tuning of the audio signature for the best content consumption experience.

RedmiBook comes equipped with an optimally located 720P HD integrated camera and dual-microphone setup.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition has been specially crafted for the avid learners – whether they are school-going students, college-going young adults, or office-going workers. This edition comes packed with one of the latest 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i3 processors, 1115G4, with a max clock of 4.1 GHz.

Further, it is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz with two internal storage options of 256GB SATA SSD/ 512GB NVMe SSD. In addition, the laptop also features a 720p HD webcam.

RedmiBook offers connectivity with essential ports such as 2x USB 3.2 Gen, 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI port, 1x Gigabit Ethernet Port, along with a 3.5 mm combo audio jack and an SD card reader. In addition, the notebooks support 2×2 Wi-Fi 5. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0, which supports higher data transfer speed at low power consumption.

Both the RedmiBook laptops will run on Windows 10 Home and are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 as per its availability. It also comes pre-loaded with an MS Office Home and Student Edition 2019.