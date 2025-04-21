Redmi Watch Move Launched in India: Things to Know

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of the Redmi Watch Move, its first locally manufactured smartwatch, “designed to support users through every part of their day — from fitness and wellness tracking to smart task management and hands-free communication.”

Redmi Watch Move: Price, Availability

The Redmi Watch Move is priced at INR 1,999 and will be available starting 1st May 2025 across Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s Retail. It will be available in four colours — Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush. Pre-booking for the Redmi Watch Move starts on 24th April 2025.

Redmi Watch Move: Features

Featuring 140+ workout modes and a claimed 98.5% tracking accuracy powered by Xiaomi R&D, the Redmi Watch Move helps users track runs, monitor calories, or time yoga sessions. Beyond just stats, the watch offers real-time feedback to help users stay motivated, achieve their daily goals, and build healthier habits over time.

The watch sports a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and a sleek 2.5D curved design, along with Always-On Display support which ensures time and essential updates are always visible.

The Redmi Watch Move brings advanced health monitoring where users can track heart rate, SpO₂, stress, menstrual cycle tracking, and sleep cycles — including REM — offering deep insights into both day and night wellness. Made for all-day wear, the anti-allergy, anti-bacterial TPU strap sits comfortably on the skin, while the IP68 rating offers resistance to dust and water.

The watch runs on HyperOS, allowing it to sync with notes, tasks, calendar events, and even real-time weather updates. The spinning crown enables quick navigation — ideal for scrolling through apps and alerts on the move. The watch also supports Hindi language and Bluetooth calling as well.

It can run for up to 14 days on a single charge. Even with Always-On Display enabled, the watch delivers up to 5 days of performance, says Redmi.