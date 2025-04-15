Redmi A5 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

HomeNewsRedmi A5 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Redmi A5 has been launched in India with a Unisoc processor, a 5200mAh battery, 15W charging, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Redmi A5 smartphone has been launched in India as an entry-level 4G offering which comes with an IP52-rated body, a Unisoc chipset, and more. The device seems like a rebranded Poco C71 which debuted in India earlier this month. Here’s everything to know about the new launch from Redmi.

Redmi A5: Price, Availability

The Redmi A5 will be available in two storage variants:

  • 3GB + 64GB at Rs 6499/-
  • 4GB + 128GB at Rs 7499/-

The Redmi A5 will go on sale starting 16th April 2025, and will be available on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and across leading retail outlets.

Redmi A5: Specifications

The A5 from Redmi sports a 6.88-inch IPS LCD Dot Drop display with an HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 260 ppi. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera.

Under the hood, the phone packs a Unisoc T7250 SoC. It is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB. There is a 5200mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support.

For optics, the Redmi A5 comes with a 32MP f/1.75 primary rear camera paired with an unspecified sensor, along with an 8MP front camera.  For biometrics, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS out of the box. There’s a single speaker at the bottom and the device is IP52 rated.

Connectivity options include Dual-SIM 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charging.

  • ChipsetUnisoc T7250
  • RAM (GB)4, 6
  • Storage (GB)64, 128
  • Display6.88-inch, 1640 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera32MP + Auxiliary Sensor
  • Battery5200mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

