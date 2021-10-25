Redmi Watch 2 price tipped

The Redmi Watch 2 will be launched in China on October 28 alongside the Redmi Note 11 series. A few key specifications such as an AMOLED display have already been tipped for the watch. The price for the Redmi Watch 2 has now also been tipped.

The price for the Redmi Watch 2 has been tipped via a JD.com listing. The listing revealed that the Redmi Watch 2 may be priced at CNY 399 (approx Rs 4,600) at launch. The price was spotted in the ‘Guess you like’ widget on JD.com. Further, clicking on the Redmi Watch 2 product showed a message that the smartwatch is yet to be announced. The Watch has been listed in three wrist strap colour options including Elegant Black, Ivory, and Space Blue.

Redmi Watch 2 is supposed to come with an AMOLED display instead of the LCD one found on the Redmi Watch. It should be having a 1.6-inch display compared to that of the 1.4-inch panel on the previous generation of Redmi Watch. This panel may help in better brightness, improved battery life and deeper black levels.

Improvements are expected across various aspects of the watch, including screen, sports tracking, health tracking usage experience, and more. The watch is being expected to run on RTOS.

As far as the Redmi Note 11 series is concerned, the phones have been confirmed to arrive with 120W fast charging. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also shared teasers confirming the existence of multi-function NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, X-axis linear motor and Wi-Fi 6 support. Moreover, the series has also been confirmed to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The leaked specifications for Redmi Note 11 Pro include a 120Hz AMOLED display, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, Dimensity 920 SoC, 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and a 16-megapixel front camera.