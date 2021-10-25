Redmi Note 11 series to have 120W fast charging, more specs confirmed

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series has been the ambitious one, and it has slowly been switching segments. The brand often teases features of its upcoming phones ahead of the launch and the latest one get teased is the Redmi Note 11 series which will bring an insanely fast, charging experience.

Redmi has teased on Weibo that the Redmi Note 11 series will support 120W fast charging. Till now, the company has offered 120W charging only on flagship devices. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 11 series is expected to include three models: Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. The 120W fast charging is likely to be made available only on the Pro+ model.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also shared teasers confirming the existence of multi-function NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, X-axis linear motor and Wi-Fi 6 support. Moreover, the series has also been confirmed to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Previous leaks have already revealed as to what the Note 11 series could bring. These suggest that the Note 11 Pro and Pro+ will feature identical specifications apart from the chipset and charging speed being the only major differences.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro could be available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage trims. These could be priced at 1,599 Yuan (approx Rs 18,700), 1,799 Yuan (approx Rs 21,000), and 1,999 Yuan (approx Rs 23,300), respectively.

The leaked specifications for the Redmi Note 11 Pro include a 120Hz AMOLED display, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, Dimensity 920 SoC, 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and a 16-megapixel front camera.

On the rear, you should get a Samsung HM2 108-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor + 2-megapixel depth camera. Additional features include JBL tuned dual speakers, X-axis linear motor, NFC, and an IR blaster.

The Pro+ model is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Further as mentioned, it is expected to bring 120W fast charging and a 5000mAh battery.