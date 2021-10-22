Redmi Watch 2 confirmed to feature 1.6-inch AMOLED display

The Redmi Watch 2 will be launched on October 28 in China. Now ahead of the launch, the company has started teasing the features of its upcoming wearable. This has revealed the display details of Redmi Watch 2.

Redmi Watch 2 Display Details

As per the teaser shared by the brand on Weibo, the Redmi Watch 2 will sport a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a larger screen-to-body ratio. To compare, the Redmi Watch which was launched earlier this year, came with a smaller 1.4-inch LCD panel.

Further, a listing of the upcoming wearable on JD has revealed the colour options. The Redmi Watch 2 will come in Elegant Black, Space Blue, and Ivory colours.

Xiaomi earlier posted a launch poster for the Redmi Watch 2 that confirmed the design of the smartwatch. The smartwatch will retain the square design from its successor. The sides of the watch have are flattened along with a button on the right spine of the watch.

Improvements are expected across various aspects of the watch, including screen, sports tracking, health tracking usage experience, and more. The watch is being expected to run on RTOS.

Redmi Watch 2 will launch on October 28 during the Redmi Note 11 series launch event. The series will include Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro +.

Redmi Watch

Last year, the Redmi Watch featured a 1.4-inch LCD square-shaped screen with 320 x 320 pixels resolution, 323 PPI, and 2.5D glass. In addition, it comes with over 120 watch faces. With Bluetooth 5.0, it can be paired to smartphones running Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+.

The Redmi Watch comes with 7 Sports modes, including indoor running, outdoor running, outdoor cycling, swimming, walking, and freestyle. In addition, it supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, sedentary monitoring, along with a 30-day report of your resting heart rate. It also offers breathing exercises and is equipped with NFC for contactless payments.

The watch features a 230mAh battery which can offer up to 7 hours of battery life with typical use and 12 days in long battery life mode. It has a built-in microphone that supports XiaoAI voice assistant. In addition, it comes with call notifications, message reminder and alarms.