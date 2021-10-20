Redmi Watch 2 launch date confirmed

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the next generation of its Redmi Watch, the Redmi Watch 2, later this month during a launch event where the company will also showcase the Redmi Note 11 series in China. The Redmi Watch 2 will act as the successor to the Redmi Watch that launched last year in November.

Xiaomi posted a launch poster for the Redmi Watch 2 that confirms the design of the smartwatch. The poster further confirms that the Redmi Watch 2 will launch on October 28 during the Redmi Note 11 series launch event.

The poster for the smartwatch confirms it will retain the square design from its successor. The sides of the watch have are flattened along with a button on the right spine of the watch. Improvements are expected across various aspects of the watch including screen, sports tracking, health tracking usage experience, and more. The watch is being expected to run on RTOS.

The original Redmi Watch from last year features a 1.4-inch LCD square-shaped screen with 320 x 320 pixels resolution, 323 PPI and 2.5D glass. It comes with over 120 watch faces. With Bluetooth 5.0, it can be paired to smartphones running Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+.

The Redmi Watch comes with 7 Sports modes including indoor running, outdoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, swimming, walking, freestyle. It supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, sedentary monitoring along with 30-day report of your resting heart rate. It also offers breathing exercises and is equipped with NFC for contactless payments.

The watch features 230mAh battery which can offer up to 7 hours of battery life with typical use and 12 days in long battery life mode. It has a built-in microphone that supports XiaoAI voice assistant. It comes with call notification, message reminder and alarms.