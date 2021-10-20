Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28

Xiaomi has been upping its strategy with the Redmi Note series and the newest members to join the family will be the Redmi Note 11 series. Xiaomi has officially unveiled the date on which the Redmi Note 11 series will debut and it is set for as soon as this month.

Xiaomi revealed on Twitter that the Redmi Note 11 series will be launching in China on October 28. The event will be live streamed. Xiaomi also posted a launch poster wherein the design of the device has also been revealed.

While the camera design isn’t much different from the Redmi Note 10 series, the edges have gotten flat. Further, there’s a centred punch hole camera on the front for selfies. On the top, we can see a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, a microphone, and a JBL tuned speaker. The right spine has a volume rocker and a power button.

A retailer site called JD.com already has the three phones listed. These include Note 11 5G, Note 11 Pro 5G, and Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The listings also reveal that the shipment of the Note 11 models should begin on November 1 in China.

The listings have also revealed the configurations in which the smartphones will arrive. This includes 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

As for the colour options, the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be launching in colors like Mysterious Blackland, Time Quiet Purple, Shallow Dream Galaxy and Misty Forest. Note 11 Pro+ will come in the same three colors except Shallow Dream Galaxy. It remains to be seen as to what specifications the series has.