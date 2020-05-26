Redmi Smart TV X series with 4K display announced

The latest Smart TV series from Redmi come with 4K display along with 60Hz refresh rate.

Redmi has today announced the launch of its new series of Smart TVs alongside Redmi 10X smartphones. The company has introduced the Redmi Smart TV X series during the launch event.

The new Smart TV series is available in three options including 65 inches for 3299 Yuan (approx. Rs 34,987), 55 inches for 2299 Yuan (approx. Rs 24,382) and 50 inches model. The company has not revealed the price of the 50-inch model, however, it says that it will be priced below 2,000 Yuan.

The latest Smart TV series from Redmi come with 4K display along with 60Hz refresh rate. It also features MEMC technology that enhances the viewing experience. The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with eight speakers including four 12.5W main speakers and four tweeters. It features Dolby Audio and surround sound effects that enhances the audio experience.

The Smart TVs are loaded with XiaoAI assistant and it comes with a bezel-less design. It also features far-field voice recognition and one can use the assistant to control other IoT devices. The Smart TVs are powered by quad-core Cortex A73 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Smart TV runs on Xiaomi’s PatchWall and it also supports Android TV.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its new Smart TV in China, dubbed as Mi TV Pro E32S. The Smart TV comes with a price tag of 899 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 9,500.

The latest Smart TV from Xiaomi comes loaded with a 32-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 60Hz refresh rate. The Smart TV features a bezel-less design. The latest Smart TV runs on Android TV with the company's custom PatchWall UI running on top of it. The Smart TV supports Google Assistant and it comes with built-in Chromecast support.