Redmi 10X Pro and Redmi 10X launched with MediaTek Dimensity 820, 48MP cameras and more

Redmi has today launched Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro smartphones in China. The phone comes in four different memory configurations including 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at 1,599 Yuan, 1,799 Yuan, 2,099 Yuan and 2,399 Yuan respectively. It has colour options like White, Blue, Gold, and Purple.

The Redmi 10X Pro, on the other hand, is priced at 2,299 Yuan for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and 2,599 Yuan for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

Along with the Redmi 10X and 10X Pro 5G smartphones, the company has also launched a 4G variant of Redmi 10X. The 4G model is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset instead of the Dimensity 820.



The Redmi 10X 4G comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 128GB storage for 999 yuan and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at 1,199 yuan. It comes in Blue, Green, and White colours.

Both the Redmi 10X and 10X Pro 5G smartphones feature almost same set of specifications except camera setup. While the Redmi 10X Pro features a quad rear camera, the Redmi 10X is equipped with triple rear cameras. Both the smartphones come with support for 5G + 5G dual standby support to use 5G on both the SIM slot at the same time.



Redmi 10X Pro and Redmi 10X feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, HDR 10+ support, 60Hz refresh rate and peak brightness at 800 nits. The phones run on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and they are powered by Dimensity 820 5G chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset comes loaded with an octa-core CPU with four high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The chipset is loaded with ARM Mali G57 GPU.



Redmi 10X Pro has 4520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support while the Redmi 10X is fueled by a 4520 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging support. They come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and IR sensor. The Redmi 10X series is also IP53-certified for water- and dust-resistance.



For the camera department, Redmi 10X Pro comes with four cameras at the back with a combination of 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel 119-degree wide-angle lens + 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 30x zoom + 5-megapixel macro lens. The four cameras are packed in a rectangular camera module. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The Redmi 10X, on the other hand, features 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has 16-megapixel selfie camera.



The phone measures 164.15 x 75.75 x 8.99mm and it will weigh 206 grams. Connectivity features include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, NFC (only in Pro model) USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.





Redmi 10X 4G features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It has a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens and a 13MP front-facing camera sensor. The device is powered by a 5,020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It has a rear fingerprint sensor.