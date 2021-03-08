Redmi Smart TV to launch in India on 17 March

Redmi has scheduled an event for 17th of March, on which the brand will unveil its first set of TV for India

Redmi has scheduled a new product launch event for India on 17th March that is supposedly for unveiling the company's first Redmi smart TV in India. The launch will take place on the given date at 12 noon.

The brand is advertising the TV through the hashtag '#XLExperience'. A report that came back in early February suggested the brand will launch Redmi Smart TV X series in India that launched in China in 2020 in 3 variants including 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes.

There's a possibility of a different model being launched but if it's the Redmi TV X series, the specifications of the TV should be as mentioned below.

Redmi Smart TV X Specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X is available in three models: 50-inch,55-inch, and 65-inch sizes with 4K display, NTSC 85 per cent, wide colour gamut, and an impressive 97 per cent screen to body ratio.

The TVs come with a metal frame and also support MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) technology up to 60Hz of refresh rate and intelligent compensation algorithm for smoother playback.

The TVs have support for Dolby audio and DTS-HD for an enhanced audio experience. It has 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage for apps, and also features far-field mics for voice control. They have quad 12.5W speakers with an 8-unit subwoofer system.

The Redmi Smart TV X variants are equipped with a XiaoAI assistant in China and can control IoT devices as well. This will most probably be replaced with the Google Assistant if the same TV launches in India. They are powered by a quad-core Cortex A73 processor and run on Android TV with PatchWall UI.

The Redmi Smart TV X is priced at RMB 2,299 (approx Rs 26,000) for the 55-inch model in China and RMB 3,299 (approx Rs 37,300) for the 65-inch variant. They’re currently on sale in China.