Redmi launches Redmi MAX 86-inch TV with 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and more

Redmi has launched a new TV in China under its MAX series of TVs that comes with an 86-inch panel, MEMC chip, HDMI 2.1 port and more

Redmi has been selling TV sets in its home country for quite a while now and it seems like the brand is ready to show off what next it has in stores for the consumers. The brand has introduced the second television model in the Redmi MAX series which flaunts an 86-inch LED-backlit LCD panel.

Redmi has priced the Redmi MAX TV 86” at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 91,400). It will be available for purchase in China, starting from March 4. There’s no information regarding international availability yet.

The 86-inch Redmi MAX TV features an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels (4K) and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has the usual 178° viewing angle and the screen supports 10-bit color, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, and covers 92% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It has an MEMC chip as well, which will allow for dynamic upscaling of content from SD to HD, variable refresh rate functionality, and more.

This Redmi MAX TV is powered by an unknown chipset with a quad-core CPU (ARM Cortex-A73), ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU paired with 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The TV runs on MIUI for TV 3.0, that comes packed with content integration and smart features like Xiao Ai voice assistant and more. The two in-built speakers are rated with an output of 12.5W each.

For connectivity and ports, the television supports both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz WiFi bands, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared, 2 x USB Type-A ports, AV, ATV/DTMB, S/PDIF, Ethernet, and 3 x HDMI ports. One of the three HDMI ports is v2.1 with support for 120Hz VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) which means consumers can connect their Sony PS5 or Microsoft Xbox Series X to experience 4K 120Hz gaming.