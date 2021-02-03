Advertisement

Redmi to launch Smart TVs in India in March: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2021 12:11 pm

Latest News

As per new reports, Redmi could make its debut in the Smart TV segment in India as early as March
Advertisement

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi might be finally planning to launch the Redmi TV in India as per the latest leak. It will be the first Smart TV from Redmi in India. The brand already sells TVs in China and is now looking to foray into the same segment in India. 

 

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the Redmi TVs will make a debut in India in March and will be priced aggressively. As per him, the brand might bring the Redmi Smart TV X series that launched in China in 2020 in 3 variants including 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes. 

 

Though, there's still a possibility that the brand might launch some new India-specific models. 

 

Advertisement

Redmi Smart TV X Specifications 

 

Redmi smart TV x

 

The Redmi Smart TV X is available in three models: 50-inch,55-inch, and 65-inch sizes with 4K display, NTSC 85 per cent, wide colour gamut, and an impressive 97 per cent screen to body ratio. 

 

The TVs come with a metal frame and also support MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) technology up to 60Hz of refresh rate and intelligent compensation algorithm for smoother playback.

 

The TVs have support for Dolby audio and DTS-HD for an enhanced audio experience. It has 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage for apps, and also features far-field mics for voice control. They have quad 12.5W speakers with an 8-unit subwoofer system. 

 

The Redmi Smart TV X variants are equipped with a XiaoAI assistant in China and can control IoT devices as well. This will most probably be replaced with the Google Assistant if the same TV launches in India. They are powered by a quad-core Cortex A73 processor and run on Android TV with PatchWall UI.

 

The Redmi Smart TV X is priced at RMB 2,299 (approx Rs 26,000) for the 55-inch model in China and RMB 3,299 (approx Rs 37,300) for the 65-inch variant. They’re currently on sale in China.

 

If the rumours are to be believed, the price for the TVs in India could be similar to what it is priced in China. 

Seagate launches Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S in India

Realme CEO teases Transparent Version of Realme X7 Pro ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specs tipped by TENAA listing

Huawei Mate X2 to be announced on February 22

BSNL Cinema Plus launched in India at Rs 129 per month, offers OTT benefits

Vivo S9 launch date, specifications tipped

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony launches XS-AW8 compact powered subwoofer for Rs 19,990

Soundcore launches Infini Pro Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies