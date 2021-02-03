Redmi to launch Smart TVs in India in March: Report

As per new reports, Redmi could make its debut in the Smart TV segment in India as early as March

Advertisement

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi might be finally planning to launch the Redmi TV in India as per the latest leak. It will be the first Smart TV from Redmi in India. The brand already sells TVs in China and is now looking to foray into the same segment in India.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the Redmi TVs will make a debut in India in March and will be priced aggressively. As per him, the brand might bring the Redmi Smart TV X series that launched in China in 2020 in 3 variants including 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes.

Though, there's still a possibility that the brand might launch some new India-specific models.

Advertisement

Redmi Smart TV X Specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X is available in three models: 50-inch,55-inch, and 65-inch sizes with 4K display, NTSC 85 per cent, wide colour gamut, and an impressive 97 per cent screen to body ratio.

The TVs come with a metal frame and also support MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) technology up to 60Hz of refresh rate and intelligent compensation algorithm for smoother playback.

The TVs have support for Dolby audio and DTS-HD for an enhanced audio experience. It has 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage for apps, and also features far-field mics for voice control. They have quad 12.5W speakers with an 8-unit subwoofer system.

The Redmi Smart TV X variants are equipped with a XiaoAI assistant in China and can control IoT devices as well. This will most probably be replaced with the Google Assistant if the same TV launches in India. They are powered by a quad-core Cortex A73 processor and run on Android TV with PatchWall UI.

The Redmi Smart TV X is priced at RMB 2,299 (approx Rs 26,000) for the 55-inch model in China and RMB 3,299 (approx Rs 37,300) for the 65-inch variant. They’re currently on sale in China.

If the rumours are to be believed, the price for the TVs in India could be similar to what it is priced in China.