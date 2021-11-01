Redmi Smart Band Pro launched with Super AMOLED display

Xiaomi has launched yet another fitness tracker called the Redmi Smart Band Pro along with the Redmi Watch 2 Lite. The fitness band has a design that makes it look more like a smartwatch instead of a smart band. It features a super AMOLED display and comes with support for over 110 sports modes. The pricing and availability for both the smart bands is yet to be shared by the company.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Specifications

The Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with 194 x 368 pixels screen resolution and 264ppi pixel density. It gets support for more than 50 watch faces. The band makes use of glass fiber reinforced and 2.5D tempered glass and polycaprolactam.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro has support for more than 110 workout modes that includes popular ones such as running, cycling, walking, swimming, yoga and more. Moreover, the band can automatically recognize when a workout has begun.

Further, you get a 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, female health tracking, along with support for checking blood oxygen levels using an SpO2 sensor. This can also be set to be tracked automatically when a user is sleeping. The device is rated for 5ATM for water resistance. For battery life, it can last up to 14 days of typical usage or 20 days in power-saving mode. The band can be charged using the magnetic charger.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite sports a 1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) TFT display. You get support for over 100 watch faces and over 100 workout modes. These modes include 17 professional modes, including HIIT and Yoga.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite claims to offer up to 10 days of battery life and 14 hours of continuous GPS sports modes. It comes with 262mAh battery and magnetic charging port. Additional features include music control, weather, message notifications, incoming call notifications, and Find My Phone.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite supports Bluetooth v5 and supports devices running Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later. The Watch is also 5ATM water resistant. Further, it comes with SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing exercises, and menstrual cycles.

In related news, Redmi recently also unveiled the Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Buds 3 Lite and the Redmi Note 11 series. The Note 11 Pro, and the Pro+ phones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. They get a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.