Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Buds 3 Lite launched

Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi Note 11 series consisting of the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+. The Pro models share a lot in common including the chipset, JBL tuned stereo speakers, display and more. Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi Watch 2 with an AMOLED display, GPS, 5ATM water resistance and more. Along with these products, Redmi Buds 3 Lite have also made a debut.

The Redmi Note 11 5G is priced starting at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage trim. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 16,400), CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 18,700), and CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 21,100), respectively.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option. Further, it also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 24,500) and 8GB + 256GB version that is priced at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,900).

Moving on, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,300) and the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 24,500).

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite cost CNY 100 (approx Rs 1,100) while the Redmi Watch 2 costs CNY 400 (approx Rs 4,700).

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Specifications

The Note 11 Pro, and the Pro+ phones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

At the rear, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ come with a quad camera setup. This setup includes a 108-megapixel f/1.89 primary sensor with dual ISO, an 8-megapixel ultrawide cam with 120-degree FoV, and a 2-megapixel telemacro camera. The front-facing camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Furthmore, both the phones feature dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. Connectivity options on these include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Additionally, the phones are IP53 rated and come with a VC liquid cooling system.

Om the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, there is a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 67W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 Specifications

Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and gets up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Fr optics, the Redmi Note 11 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Redmi Note 11 has 33W fast charging and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and more. Same as the Pro models, this one is also IP53 rated.

Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Buds 3 Lite Specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 gets a 1.69-inch AMOLED display with a 63.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the Redmi Watch 2 has support for 117 fitness modes on the that include 17 professional workout types. The smartwatch also has NFC support and also includes XiaoAi AI Assistant for smart controls.

Moving on, you get an array of sensors for health tracking including a heart rate monitoring sensor, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis. The watch also has support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou to track running and outdoor workouts.

This watch is paired with a new battery management algorithm which ie claimed to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. It can be charged via a new magnetic charger and also has 5ATM water resistance.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite have a new “Cat-ear design” which has been claimed to provide a stable fit. The Redmi Buds 3 Lite claims 18 hours of battery life. Further, they can be charge over USB-C and come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The buds do not support ANC. They have IP54 water resistance for protection against rain and sweat.