Redmi Pad launched in India with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Price , Features and more

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi, has launched a new tablet in India, called the Redmi Pad. The new tablet from Redmi aims to offer consumers the right entertainment, browsing, gaming, and e-learning experience. The tablet gets quad speakers, Helio G99 processor under the hood, 90Hz display and more.

Redmi Pad: Availability, Price, Offers

Redmi Pad will be available in three variants – 3GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB + 128GB at an introductory price of Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. It will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart, and all other retail partners, starting 05 October 2022 at 12 noon. The 6GB + 128 GB (Mint Green) variant will be exclusively available on Mi.com from 10 am, starting tomorrow, 5 Oct 2022 for all consumers.

As for the launch offers, Bank of Baroda members can avail an additional bank discount of up to 10% exclusively on mi.com from 5- 9 Oct 2022. The tablet will come in Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green colour options.

Redmi Pad: Specifications

The Redmi Pad sports a 10.61-inch 2K (2000×1200 pixels) resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, 15:9 aspect ratio, in-built SGS eye protection and TUV Rheinland certification. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Further, the Redmi Pad comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

The tablet has 3rd party pen support as well. In addition, for optics, the Redmi Pad comes with a 8-megapixel 105-degree front camera sensor, along with an 8-megapixel rear camera at the back with 1080p recording.

The tablet is backed by an 8,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In addition, Xiaomi claims it offers up to 12+ hours of gaming, 21+ hours hours of video playback, and 8+ days of music playback.

The device runs on MIUI 13 Pad OS software skin based on Android 12. Xiaomi says it will offer 3 years of security updates, 2 versions of Android and MIUI updates over a span of three years.

Additionally, the tablet comes with dual mics, quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and more. Lastly, the tablet supports Face Unlock and also supports split-screen for multitasking.

Redmi Pad: Competition

The new Redmi Pad competes with the recently launched Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs 19,999 for the WiFi only model and Rs 21,999 for the LTE variant. The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) comes with software that is close to Stock Android for those who prefer it. Furthermore, the tablet comes in an LTE variant as well for people who want a SIM card in their tablet at all times.

Next, at this price, the Redmi tablet is also competing with the Realme Pad X which not only has a bigger battery but also supports faster charging. Moreover, it has 5G support that makes it future proof. It also packs a more powerful processor makes it a slightly better offering at Rs 19,999 if you can manage with lower amount of storage and RAM.