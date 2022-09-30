Redmi Note 11R: Things you should know

Redmi has announced a new smartphone for the Chinese market, called the Note 11R. This model joins the already huge lineup of Note 11 series. The Note 11R is a budget offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand that comes packed with the Dimensity 700 processor, dual rear cameras, 5000mAh battery and more.

Redmi Note 11R: Price & Availability

The Note 11R starts at CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 12,600) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 13,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version and CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. All three variants are currently on sale via the company’s website in China. It is offered in Polar Blue Ocean, Mysterious Darkness, and Ice Crystal Galaxy (translated) colour options.

Redmi Note 11R: Display & Processor

The Note 11R flaunts a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a waterdrop-style notch housing the selfie shooter. It is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. As mentioned, it comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1TB and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. In addition, the device takes it design cues from the Poco M4 5G.

Redmi Note 11R: Battery & Cameras

The Redmi Note 11R is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, the smartphone ships with a standard 10W charger. As for cameras, the Note 11R gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an F/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

Redmi Note 11R: Connectivity, Additional Features, & Software

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 11R include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Infrared (IR) remote control, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and distance sensor. Further, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security along with Face Unlock support. The device runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13.