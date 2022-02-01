Redmi Note 11 confirmed to launch in India on February 9 alongside Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi has confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 11 in India on February 9 alongside the Redmi Note 11S. The Redmi Smart Band Pro and 43-inch Redmi Smart TV X are also launching in the country on the same date.

Redmi India on its official Twitter handle has announced the launch date of the Redmi Note 11. The post confirms that the phone will be launched alongside the Note 11S in India on February 9.

Arriving on 𝟎𝟗.𝟎𝟐.𝟐𝟐.

— Redmi India – Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) January 31, 2022

The pricing of the Note 11 and Note 11S has also leaked ahead of the launch in India. According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Redmi Note 11 could start at Rs 13,999/Rs 14,499. The Redmi Note 11S price in India is tipped to launch starting at Rs 16,999/Rs 17,499.

Redmi Note 11 Specs

Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh. It packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Note 11 comes with 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) + 2-megapixel (depth) + 2-megapixel (macro) quad-camera unit. In addition, there is an 8MP selfie camera as well.

For software, Redmi Note 11 runs Android 11 OS, which comes with MIUI 13 on top. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi India has also confirmed to launch the Redmi Smart Band Pro on February 9. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is the successor to the Redmi Smart Band launched back in 2020. The company has already shared a teaser for the upcoming launch of the Redmi Smart Band Pro in India. As per the teaser, the forthcoming band will come with features like a 24×7 heart rate tracker, sleep tracker and always-on display.