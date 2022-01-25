Redmi Note 11S launching on February 9: Specs, Price, Leaks and more

Redmi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 11S smartphone in India on February 9. The phone will debut as the successor to last year’s Redmi Note 10S. Here’s a look at the upcoming Redmi phone’s expected specs, expected prices in India and more.

Ahead of the launch, Redmi has shared a teaser revealing its design. As per the teaser shared by the company, Redmi Note 11S will launch in a Blue colour option. The device has a quad-camera setup on the back with the LED flash housed inside. The left side of the device has a SIM card tray.

Pricing and Availability

As per a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the device will be going for Rs 1000-2000 more than the Note 10S, which starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB base variant. We expect the Note 11S to start around Rs 16,000 in India.

𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗺𝗶 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝟭𝟭𝗦

(Rumoured)



•6.4" FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz

•MediaTek Helio G96 4G

•4/6GB RAM

•64/128GB storage

•Rear Cam: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

•Front Cam: 13MP

•Android 11, MIUI 12.5

•5,000mAh battery

•33W Fast Charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 24, 2022

The phone will be available on Amazon after its launch. Apart from Amazon, it will also be available for purchase on mi.com.

Redmi Note 11S Expected Specs

The same tipster has shared specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Redmi Note 11S will sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will reportedly pack a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Redmi Note 11S is said to come in India in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB and 5GB + 128GB options. Furthermore, the phone will reportedly run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 skin on top.

For optics, the phone will sport a quad rear camera setup. This will include a 108-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel sensors. As per previous leaks, this could be 108MP primary Samsung HM2 camera, 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor, a 2MP OmniVision OV2A macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. In addition, the phone may sport a a 13-megapixel selfie sensor.

The phone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Lastly for security, it may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.