Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 10S smartphone in India in May this year. It was introduced in three colours such as Shadow Black, Frost White and Deep Sea Blue. Now the brand has launched the Cosmic Purple variant of the Redmi Note 10S as well.

Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Price

The phone’s new colour variant is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The new Cosmic Purple colour will go on sale today at 12 PM IST on mi.com.

The earlier colour variants are also priced the same. The Redmi Note 10S 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. The new variant will feature the same specs as the existing variants.

Specifications

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 AMOLED screen. There is up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It packs a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. The phone also features IP53-rated dust and water resistance.

The device runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There is also a side fingerprint sensor.

For the optics, the phone sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.