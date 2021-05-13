Advertisement

Redmi Note 10S launched in India, price starts Rs 14,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2021 12:38 pm

Redmi Note 10S runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has today been launched in India. The phone is the fourth smartphone under the Note 10 series. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in India in March this year.

 

Redmi Note 10S comes in three variants – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. It comes in three colour options - Shadow Black, Frost White and Deep Sea Blue.

 

 It will be available from Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and retail stores starting from May 18.

 

Redmi Note 10S Specifications 


The Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with 20:9 AMOLED screen, up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 

 

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. The phone also features IP53-rated dust and water resistance.

 

Redmi Note 10S runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a side fingerprint sensor.

 

For the optics, the Redmi Note 10S sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

 

The Redmi Note 10S smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.

