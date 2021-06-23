Redmi Note 10 price hiked again in India

Only the 6GB RAM variant of the handset has received the hike which is now reflecting on mi.com.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 has again received a price hike in India by Rs 500. Only the 6GB RAM variant of the handset has received the hike which is now reflecting on mi.com.

Redmi Note 10 earlier received a price hike of Rs 500 in April, making the prices Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant.

Advertisement

Now, after again price cut of Rs 500, the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of the handset is priced at Rs 14,999. The price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant remains unchanged at Rs 12,499. It is available in India in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications





The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.





The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The phone is powered by the 2.2Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.