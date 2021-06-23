Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 price hiked again in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2021 10:47 am

Latest News

Only the 6GB RAM variant of the handset has received the hike which is now reflecting on mi.com.
Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 has again received a price hike in India by Rs 500. Only the 6GB RAM variant of the handset has received the hike which is now reflecting on mi.com.

 

Redmi Note 10 earlier received a price hike of Rs 500 in April, making the prices Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant.

Advertisement

 

Now, after again price cut of Rs 500, the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of the handset is priced at Rs 14,999. The price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant remains unchanged at Rs 12,499.  It is available in India in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options.

 

Redmi Note 10 Specifications


The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.
 

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

 

The phone is powered by the 2.2Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. 

Redmi Note 10 price hiked in India by Rs 500

Redmi Note 10 Pro now available on open sale in India

Redmi Note 10 Pro receives a price hike in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C25s price hiked in India just after 2 weeks of launch

Vivo V21e 5G colour options revealed ahead of Its India launch on June 24

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies