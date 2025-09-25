Sony Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Unveiled for Desktop Gaming

Sony Pulse Elevate wireless speakers have been unveiled for desktop gamers. “Pulse Elevate builds upon the immersive next-level gaming audio experience we introduced to players with Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, combining powerful technologies like planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link into new form factors for players to experience with their favourite games,” said Sony.

Sony Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers: Features

As the first wireless speakers developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Pulse Elevate are touted to fit seamlessly in a PS5, PC, or Mac desktop gaming setup. Each speaker features studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers, which means that players can hear games exactly how developers intended – whether they’re playing on PS5, PC, Mac or PlayStation Portal.

The speakers also feature built-in woofers that deliver rich bass tones for a fuller soundscape. On the PS5 console, the driver technology further enhances immersion in PS5 games that support Tempest 3D AudioTech by positioning audio cues with high accuracy.

Pulse Elevate seamlessly introduces a high-quality voice chat experience into a desktop gaming setup with a microphone integrated within the right speaker. With AI-enhanced noise rejection technology, the mic also helps identify and remove unwanted background noise for clear voice communication, eliminating the need for players to use headsets.

Pulse Elevate is powered by PlayStation Link technology for ultra-low Latency and lossless connectivity to deliver sound as it happens on compatible devices including PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal remote player. The speakers are also compatible with Bluetooth devices, so players can listen simultaneously via a PlayStation Link-connected device for in-game audio and a separate Bluetooth-enabled device for music, voice chat, and more.

Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will feature a PlayStation Link USB adapter that is compatible with USB-C ports. With the built-in rechargeable battery, players can take Pulse Elevate on the go when gaming with a PlayStation Portal remote player via PlayStation Link, or with a mobile device or smartphone via Bluetooth. It comes with charging docks included in the box.

Pulse Elevate speakers feature built-in volume controls and are designed to be adjusted for the ideal horizontal and vertical orientation in a player’s desktop setup. Players can further personalise their audio experience on PS5 or PC with the option to adjust EQ, sidetone, volume, and mic mute settings directly via system menus.

Sony Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers: Availability

The Sony Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will launch in 2026 and will be available in both Midnight Black and White shades. An exact date for the debut as well as pricing details for regions where the speakers will be made available will likely be shared as we near the launch.