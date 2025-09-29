Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Launched in India: Everything to Know

After debuting in the US in May earlier this year, the flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones have arrived in India with the new QN3 chip, 12 microphones, fast charging support, foldable design, and more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the new headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 39,990, the headphones will be available in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue hues. It is available across Sony Center, select Croma and Reliance outlets, Sony’s online store and Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Specifications

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is gets a new QN3 chip with HD Noise Cancelling. The XM5 used the QN1 chip and the QN3 makes these headphones seven times faster than their predecessor. Powered by advanced processors and an adaptive microphone system, noise cancellation is optimized in real time. The headphones feature 12 microphones along with Multi Noise Sensor technology and an Adaptice NC Optimizer which automatically adjusts to external noise, air pressure, and wearing style for uninterrupted, immersive sound.

The audio relies on 30mm drivers with support for Hi-Res Audio, DSEE Extreme, a 10-band EQ along with LDAC codec support. Further, the headphones come with features like Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Attention, Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, Background Music, Personalized Spatial Audio, Wind Noise Reduction, 360 Reality Audio with head tracking and Speak to Chat.

They have a runtime of 30 hours with Fast charging support that’ll give 3 hours of playback with a 3-minute charge. One can further customise noise cancellation, adjust ambient sound, and access personalize EQ settings with the Sony Sound Connect app.

With the Auto Ambient Sound Mode, it can balance music and external sounds with Auto Ambient Sound Mode, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings. Advanced noise-shaping D/A conversion technology reduces distortion and enhances bass delivering crisp and accurate sound.

Wireless connection is handled via Bluetooth v5.3 and they also support multipoint connection for connecting to two devices simultaneously along with auto-switching and low latency. They’ll have a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm Audio Jack as well for a wired connection when the battery dies.

The WH-1000XM6 headphones also use new Sensors and spatial sound technology to deliver immersive sound for Augmented Reality games like “Ingress” from Niantic.