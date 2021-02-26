Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ launched with 120Hz displays, Stereo speakers and more

Redmi has launched three new flagships in China including the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro+. The smartphones come with dual-stereo speakers, Snapdragon processors, 120Hz displays and more.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has unveiled three new flagship smartphones in its home country. The smartphones include Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+. All the three smartphones come with the same display and battery capacities, but with different processors.

The design of all three phones are similar to each other but also resemble Xiaomi Mi 11. The devices even measure identical to each other at 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm while all of them weigh 196g.

All three have a rectangular camera array, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and there's also the new centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera which the company claims to be the smallest ever in a smartphone, measuring at just 2.76mm. The smartphones also feature an IR Blaster that is near extinct in other smartphones now but a nice additional feature.

The pricing of the smartphones in China is as follows:

Redmi K40:

6GB/128GB: CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,400)

8GB/128GB: CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 24,700)

8GB/256GB: CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,100)

12GB/256GB: CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,400)

Redmi K40 Pro:

6GB/128GB: CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,500)

8GB/128GB: CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 33,800)

8GB+256GB: CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 37,200)

Redmi K40 Pro+:

12GB/256GB: CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 41,700)

Redmi K40 Specifications

The Redmi K40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, True Tone, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and also has support for HDR10+ MEMC technology.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5+ RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in 3 variants including 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The handset comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi K40 packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Additional features include Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. The device also has an IR Blaster.

Redmi K40 Pro Specifications

The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro matches the standard K40. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection while other display specs remain the same.

The Redmi K40 Pro, however, is powered by a more powerful processor than the Redmi K40. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in three variants that includes 6GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Pro but with a different primary camera than the Redmi K40. The Redmi K40 Pro features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. The Redmi K40 Pro runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou.

Redmi K40 Pro+ Specifications

The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro+ matches the standard K40 and K40 Pro. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and similar other specifications.

The Redmi K40 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in a single variant with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Pro+ including a 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou.