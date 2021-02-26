Advertisement

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ launched with 120Hz displays, Stereo speakers and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2021 10:29 am

Latest News

Redmi has launched three new flagships in China including the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro+. The smartphones come with dual-stereo speakers, Snapdragon processors, 120Hz displays and more.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has unveiled three new flagship smartphones in its home country. The smartphones include Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+. All the three smartphones come with the same display and battery capacities, but with different processors. 

 

The design of all three phones are similar to each other but also resemble Xiaomi Mi 11. The devices even measure identical to each other at 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm while all of them weigh 196g. 

 

K40 dreamland

 

All three have a rectangular camera array, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and there's also the new centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera which the company claims to be the smallest ever in a smartphone, measuring at just 2.76mm. The smartphones also feature an IR Blaster that is near extinct in other smartphones now but a nice additional feature. 

 

The pricing of the smartphones in China is as follows: 

 

Redmi K40:

6GB/128GB: CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,400)

8GB/128GB: CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 24,700)

8GB/256GB: CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,100)

12GB/256GB: CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,400)

 

Redmi K40 Pro:

6GB/128GB: CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,500)

8GB/128GB: CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 33,800)

8GB+256GB: CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 37,200)

 

Redmi K40 Pro+:

12GB/256GB: CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 41,700) 

 

Redmi K40 Specifications 

 

Redmi K40

 

The Redmi K40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, True Tone, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and also has support for HDR10+ MEMC technology. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5+ RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in 3 variants including 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. 

 

The handset comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter. 

 

The Redmi K40 packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Additional features include Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. The device also has an IR Blaster. 

 

Redmi K40 Pro Specifications 

 

Redmi K40 Pro

 

The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro matches the standard K40. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection while other display specs remain the same. 

 

The Redmi K40 Pro, however, is powered by a more powerful processor than the Redmi K40. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in three variants that includes 6GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. 

 

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Pro but with a different primary camera than the Redmi K40. The Redmi K40 Pro features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter. 

 

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. The Redmi K40 Pro runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. 

 

Redmi K40 Pro+ Specifications 

 

K40 Pro+

 

The display on the front of the Redmi K40 Pro+ matches the standard K40 and K40 Pro. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and similar other specifications. 

 

The Redmi K40 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in a single variant with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Pro+ including a 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie shooter. 

 

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. 

Redmi K40 spotted at Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 chipset

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

Xiaomi is planning on launching a new car: Report

Redmi 9 Power 6+128GB variant launched in India for Rs 12,999

Redmi K40 series confirmed to come 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos, 4520mAh battery

Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM variant to launch soon in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto E7 Power first sale to be held today at 12 PM via Flipkart

Redmi K40 to release as a POCO phone globally

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies