Redmi K50 Renders: triple cameras, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was recently announced as the first of the K50 series smartphones. Rumors suggests that the lineup will include three models such as Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+. We saw the Redmi K50 Pro’s renders yesterday, and now Redmi K50 first look has been revealed.

Redmi K50 Renders

Bestopedia in collaboration with popular tipster OnLeaks has revealed the vanilla Redmi K50 renders. As per the renders, the upcoming K50 will house a triple camera setup on the back. On the front, there are thin bezels on three sides and a noticeable chin.

Further, it will measure 163.30 x 76.0 x 8.1mm in dimensions. The thickness will be 10.4mm if the camera bump is considered. The right side of the device will include power button and volume rockers. The left side is shown bare in the renders.

Besides, the top of the phone will have a speaker grille and an IR blaster. At the bottom, there will be a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a primary microphone. Lastly, it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As per rumours, the Redmi K50 will come with a 6.6-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. In addition, it will also pack a 4700 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Apart from this, not much details about its rest of the specifications are known.

As per the report, the Redmi K50 is expected to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. It is said to launch in March end or early April.

To refresh, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was recently announced. The Redmi smartphone is priced at 3,299 yuan (Rs 39,040 approx.) for 8GB+128GB, 3,599 yuan (Rs 42,605 approx.) for 12GB+128GB and the 12GB+256GB model costs 3,899 yuan (Rs 46,145 approx.).

The gaming-centric Redmi phone comes with a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120W fast charging, quad speakers and magnetic gaming triggers.