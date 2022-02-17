Redmi K50 Gaming Edition announced with 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition has been officially announced in China. The gaming-centric Redmi phone comes with a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120W fast charging, quad speakers and magnetic gaming triggers.

The company has also announced Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition. Redmi has partnered with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, for this special edition. It comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 120W GaN charger. Apart from design and storage, both phones features same specs.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Price

The Redmi smartphone is priced at 3,299 yuan (Rs 39,040 approx.) for 8GB+128GB, 3,599 yuan (Rs 42,605 approx.) for 12GB+128GB and the 12GB+256GB model costs 3,899 yuan (Rs 46,145 approx.).

It comes in three colour options namely, Black, Blue, and Silver. The special-edition Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage priced at 4,199 yuan (roughly Rs 49,700).

As of now, there is no information on international availability for the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, including in India.

Specifications

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM and 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage. It has a 4860mm large dual vapor chambers and large-area graphite to keep the temperature down.

For optics, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with f/1.65 aperture. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone comes with a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor.

The phone packs 4700mAh battery with 120W hyper charge fast charging support. The company claims that it can charge the phone up to 100% in just 17 minutes.. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 on the software front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Other features inlude Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, JBL four-unit speaker, magnetic power pop-up shoulder key 2.0, and CyberEngine ultra-wideband X-axis motor.

Lastly, the phone measures 162.5x 76.7 x 8.5mm and weighs 210 grams.