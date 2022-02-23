Redmi K50 Pro design renders leaked, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC tipped

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition went official last week in China. Now the renders of a new Redmi K50 series phone called Redmi K50 Pro have surfaced online.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with Zoutons has leaked the renders of Redmi K50 Pro. The report also shares the price of the upcoming Redmi phone. The Redmi K50 Pro is expected to be priced around AED 1,112 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the base model. The phone is expected to launch in mid-2022.

Redmi K50 Pro Renders

As per the renders, the phone will come with a flat display with a punch hole cutout at the center. There are slim bezels on three sides and a slightly thicker chin. Further, it will measure 163.2 x 76.2 x 8.7mm in dimensions. The thickness will be 11.4mm if the camera bump is considered.

In addition, the phone will feature a rectangular shaped triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The right side of the device will include power button and volume rockers. The left side is shown bare in the renders.

Besides, the top of the phone will have a speaker grille and an IR blaster. Lastly, the bottom will feature a USB Type-C port and another speaker grille.

As per rumours, the Redmi K50 Pro will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. In addition, it will also pack a 4700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

To refresh, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was recently announced. The Redmi smartphone is priced at 3,299 yuan (Rs 39,040 approx.) for 8GB+128GB, 3,599 yuan (Rs 42,605 approx.) for 12GB+128GB and the 12GB+256GB model costs 3,899 yuan (Rs 46,145 approx.).

The gaming-centric Redmi phone comes with a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120W fast charging, quad speakers and magnetic gaming triggers.