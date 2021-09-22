Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop announced

Redmi has launched the Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop in China that comed with a 144Hz refresh rate display along with up to 16GB of RAM and RTX 3060 graphics. You also get 512GB of storage and the laptop comes in both AMD and Intel variants.

The Redmi G 2021 AMD variant is priced at 6,999 Yuan (approx Rs 79,800). It is now up for pre-orders in China via Xiaomi Mall and will go on sale from Sept. 28. The intel model costs 5,699 Yuan (approx Rs 64,900). This one is also up for pre-orders via Xiaomi Mall and will go sale from September 23. It is not clear as to what other regions will get this laptop.

Redmi G 2021 Specifications

The Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop comes with a 16.1-inch display that offers up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It also gets the TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission. The laptop comes in two variants – one with an AMD processor and one with an Intel chip.

Read More: Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs launching in India on September 22

The Intel model of the laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The AMD variant features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor coupled with Nvidia GeForce 3060 graphics. Both the models have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Intel variant gets a 180W power adapter and includes a proprietary heat dissipation system with dual fans. The AMD model on the other hand has a 230W power adapter. Furthermore, it has the same heat dissipation system with dual 12V fans, five all-copper heat pipes and four air outlets.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6. There’s DTS:X Ultra 3D surround sound experience present as well. There are also features including USB Type-C charging, a three-level backlit keyboard, and Xiao AI digital assistant.