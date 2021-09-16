Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs launching in India on September 22

Redmi has confirmed to launch two new Smart TVs in India on September 22nd. The brand will be launching 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs in the country.

Redmi has shared a teaser poster for the upcoming launch. The poster hints at the sizes for the upcoming model. As per the poster, the new Redmi TVs will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch models. Apart from this info, it only reveals 12 PM on September 22 as the time and date for the launch event. The models will be sold on Amazon, in addition to mi.com and offline stores.

Redmi Smart TVs Features

Redmi already has created a new event page ready for its upcoming launch on September 22. It reveals some key specifications of the upcoming Redmi smart TV.

The website reveals that the Redmi smart TV is expected to offer a 20W speaker. In addition, there will be support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for surround sound.

The TVs will come with the latest PatchWall 4. They are said to be one of the first models to run Android 11 OS. These will also come with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and Auto Low Latency mode.

Meanwhile, the company recently launched Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro for Rs 2,999. The earbuds come in Blue, Pink, and White colours.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro earbuds feature a QCC3040 chipset and are available with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with aptX Adaptive codec. There is also low latency for gaming and Balanced and Armature dual drivers for enhanced audio quality.

There are also multi-functional touch controls. The buds also have wear detection and can pair seamlessly with MIUI devices. In addition, the earbuds come with the ability to offer instant viewing for connection and battery status when paired with an MIUI-based smartphone.

Further, the TWS has infrared (IR) sensors to enable in-ear detection to pause music when the earpieces are removed automatically.

The earbuds come with a charging case with a 600mAh battery to deliver up to 30 hours of total usage time. The case also comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Furthermore, they pack a 43mAh battery which claims to offer 7 hours of battery life on a single charge. In addition, the TWS comes with an IPX4 certification for sweat resistance.