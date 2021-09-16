HomeNewsRedmi 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs launching in India on September 22

Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs launching in India on September 22

Redmi will launch 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs in India on September 22. The TVs will come with the PatchWall 4 and will run Android 11 OS.

By Meenu Rana
Redmi 32-inch TV

Highlights

  • New Redmi smart TV to launch on September 22, at 12 noon.
  • The new Redmi TV will come in two different screen sizes.
  • Redmi smart TV is expected to offer a 20W speaker

Redmi has confirmed to launch two new Smart TVs in India on September 22nd. The brand will be launching 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs in the country.

Redmi has shared a teaser poster for the upcoming launch. The poster hints at the sizes for the upcoming model. As per the poster, the new Redmi TVs will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch models. Apart from this info, it only reveals 12 PM on September 22 as the time and date for the launch event.  The models will be sold on Amazon, in addition to mi.com and offline stores.

Redmi Smart TVs Features

Redmi already has created a new event page ready for its upcoming launch on September 22. It reveals some key specifications of the upcoming Redmi smart TV.

The website reveals that the Redmi smart TV is expected to offer a 20W speaker. In addition, there will be support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for surround sound.

The TVs will come with the latest PatchWall 4. They are said to be one of the first models to run Android 11 OS. These will also come with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and Auto Low Latency mode.

Meanwhile, the company recently launched Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro for Rs 2,999. The earbuds come in Blue, Pink, and White colours.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro earbuds feature a QCC3040 chipset and are available with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with aptX Adaptive codec. There is also low latency for gaming and Balanced and Armature dual drivers for enhanced audio quality.

There are also multi-functional touch controls. The buds also have wear detection and can pair seamlessly with MIUI devices. In addition, the earbuds come with the ability to offer instant viewing for connection and battery status when paired with an MIUI-based smartphone.

Further, the TWS has infrared (IR) sensors to enable in-ear detection to pause music when the earpieces are removed automatically.

The earbuds come with a charging case with a 600mAh battery to deliver up to 30 hours of total usage time. The case also comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Furthermore, they pack a 43mAh battery which claims to offer 7 hours of battery life on a single charge. In addition, the TWS comes with an IPX4 certification for sweat resistance.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleMSI refreshes Alpha 15 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 5000 H series CPU in India
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.