Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with up to 30h total battery life launched in India for Rs 2,999

Along with the Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi also launched the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, the company’s latest TWS earbuds in India. The new earbuds are a rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 that were launched in China in February this year.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Price

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is priced at Rs 2,999. The earbuds come in Blue, Pink, and White colours. They will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting from September 9.

Specifications

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro earbuds feature a QCC3040 chipset and are available with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity that comes along with aptX Adaptive codec. There is also low-latency for gaming as well as Balanced and Armature dual drivers for an enhanced audio quality.

There are also multi-functional touch controls. The buds also have wear detection and can pair seamlessly with MIUI devices. The earbuds come with the ability to offer instant viewing for connection and battery status when paired with a MIUI-based smartphone.

Further, the TWS have infrared (IR) sensors to enable in-ear detection that can automatically pause music when the earpieces are removed.

The earbuds come with a charging case that has a 600mAh battery to deliver up to 30 hours of total usage time. The case also comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. They pack a 43mAh battery which claims to offer 7 hours of battery life on a single charge. The TWS comes with an IPX4 certification for sweat resistance.

Meanwhile, Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version will cost you Rs 14,499. It comes in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colours.

The phone comes with 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Helio G88, 50MP quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery and more. It will be available from Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio and retail stores starting from September 7.