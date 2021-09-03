Redmi 10 Prime launched in India starting at Rs 12,499

Redmi has today launched the Redmi 10 Prime in the Redmi series in India. The phone comes with 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Helio G88, 50MP quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery and more.

Let us take a look at Redmi 10 Prime price, specifications, features and more details.

Redmi 10 Prime launched Price

The phone is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version will cost you Rs 14,499. It comes in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colours.

It will be available from Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio and retail stores starting from September 7. The launch offer includes up to Rs 750 instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards and EMI.

Specs

Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. In addition, the display further comes with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The phone packs a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash. Then there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Further, on the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

The device comes with a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is also 9W reverse wired charging. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a side fingerprint sensor as well.

The phone measures 161.95×75.57×9.56mm and weighs about 192 grams.