Redmi Display 1A monitor announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2020 6:30 pm

The latest monitor from Redmi comes loaded with a host of interesting features.
Redmi has quietly announced the launch of its first monitor in China. Dubbed as Redmi Display 1A, it comes with a price tag of 499 Yuan (approx. Rs 6,400). 

 

The latest monitor from Redmi comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, the monitor comes with a three-micro-edge design that the company claims provide immersive viewing experience. The display is thinnest at 7.3mm and it supports blue light and comfortable eye protection mode. The display has a 178-degree viewing angle. 


The Redmi Display 1A comes loaded with a 22.8-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display comes with an IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio along with 250cd/m brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 6ms response time. The monitor comes with HDMI and VGA ports on the back panel along with a power button. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has announced Redmi Smart TV X series in China. The latest Smart TV series from Redmi comes with 4K display along with 60Hz refresh rate. It also features MEMC technology that enhances the viewing experience. The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with eight speakers including four 12.5W main speakers and four tweeters. It features Dolby Audio and surrounds sound effects that enhance the audio experience.

 

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its new Smart TV in China, dubbed as Mi TV Pro E32S. The Smart TV comes with a price tag of 899 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 9,500.

 

