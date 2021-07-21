Redmi Buds 3 Pro announced with Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2

Xiaomi under its Redmi brand has launched Redmi Buds 3 Pro earphones globally. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and can cancel ambient noise by up to 35dB. The true wireless earphones are rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 Pro launched in China a couple of months ago.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro price

The TWS is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs 4,500). They are offered in Glacier Grey and Graphite Black colour options. The earphones will be available for purchase through Aliexpress. During the initial sale dates, the TWS earphones will cost $40 instead of their regular price of $60.

To recall, the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro were launched at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400). They were announced in Ice Crystal Ash and Obsidian Black colour options.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, the TWS features active noise cancellation up to 35dB. The buds have a low latency of 69ms and features like dual device pairing. It has the latest Bluetooth 5.2 for simultaneous connection to two devices at once. They are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

A single charge should give you six hours of usage while with the case you can get up to 28 hours of total usage. It also has support for fast charging that offer 3 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charge.

The earbuds come with 69ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode. The audio relies on 9mm drivers and the TWS earbuds have 3 microphones for optimal ANC performance and calling experience. The case can be charged through a USB-C port and the Buds also have IPX4 water repellent coating.

As per an earlier report, the same earbuds might launch as Poco Pop Buds in some markets. So the upcoming Poco earbuds will feature the same set of specifications as the Buds 3 Pro.