Redmi AirDots 3 Pro could launch as Poco Pop Buds and Redmi Buds 3 Pro

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 31, 2021 12:28 pm

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro with model number TWSEJ01ZM will debut as Poco Pop Buds as well as Redmi Buds 3 Pro.
Xiaomi under its Redmi brand recently launched Redmi AirDots 3 Pro true wireless earbuds in China. Now the same earbuds might launch as Poco Pop Buds and Redmi Buds 3 Pro in some markets.


The upcoming earbuds could launch in the coming days as they appear on the Bluetooth SIG website. Poco Pop Buds were confirmed to be the company's first truly wireless earphones in May 2020.

 

According to the Bluetooth listing, the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro with model number TWSEJ01ZM will debut as Poco Pop Buds as well as Redmi Buds 3 Pro. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2 support. So the upcoming earbuds will feature the same set of specifications as the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro.

 

Redmi Airdots 3 Pro feature active noise cancellation up to 35dB. The buds have a low latency of 69ms along with Bluetooth 5.2 and features like dual device pairing. A single charge should give you six hours of usage while with the case you can get up to 28 hours of total usage. It also has support for fast charging that offer 3 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charge.

 

The earbuds come with 69ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode. The audio relies on 9mm drivers and the TWS earbuds have 3 microphones for optimal ANC performance and calling experience. The case can be charged through a USB-C port and the Buds also have IPX4 water repellent coating.

 

