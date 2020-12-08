Redmi 9 Power officially teased, confirmed to come with 48MP rear camera

Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Redmi 9 Power has been officially teased by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi confirming its launch in India soon. The phone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month.

The company has shared the teaser on both Twitter, as well as their official website as per which the phone will come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and fast charging support.

Redmi 9 Power will reportedly launch in India on December 15. However, the company has revealed an exact launch date till now.

As per an earlier leak, Redmi 9 Power will come in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants. For the colour options, the phone will be available in Black, Blue and Green colours.



The phone was also listed on the Google Play Console listing with model number M2010J19SI that is associated with the Redmi Note 9 4G. It is codenamed ‘lime' on the Google Play Console database.

Redmi 9 Power Expected Specifications



Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



For the camera, there’ll be a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch. Redmi 9 Power will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The smartphone will run Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.