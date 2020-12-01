Redmi Note 9 4G might be launched as Redmi 9 Power in India

Redmi 9 Power has been spotted on Google Play with the model number M2010J19SI.

Xiaomi recently introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G smartphones in China. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 9 4G as Redmi 9 Power in India.



Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted a handset called Redmi 9 Power on Google Play Console with the model number M2010J19SI, This is the same model number as that of the Redmi Note 9 4G.



The handset is also codenamed ‘lime' on the Google Play Console database. This listing suggests that Redmi Note 9 4G will launch in India as the Redmi 9 Power. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India earlier this year.



As for the Redmi Note 9 4G, the smartphone is priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,200) for the 4GB+128GB base variant, CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 12,350) for 6GB+128GB variant, CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 14,599) for 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 16,850) for 8GB+256GB variant.



Redmi Note 9 4G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



The phone has a triple rear-camera system includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch. Redmi Note 9 4G is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.