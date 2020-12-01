Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 4G might be launched as Redmi 9 Power in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 01, 2020 3:42 pm

Latest News

Redmi 9 Power has been spotted on Google Play with the model number M2010J19SI.
Advertisement

Xiaomi recently introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G smartphones in China. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 9 4G as Redmi 9 Power in India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted a handset called Redmi 9 Power on Google Play Console with the model number M2010J19SI, This is the same model number as that of the Redmi Note 9 4G.

The handset is also codenamed ‘lime' on the Google Play Console database. This listing suggests that Redmi Note 9 4G will launch in India as the Redmi 9 Power. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India earlier this year.

As for the Redmi Note 9 4G, the smartphone is priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,200) for the 4GB+128GB base variant, CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 12,350) for 6GB+128GB variant, CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 14,599) for 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 16,850) for 8GB+256GB variant.

Redmi Note 9 4G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.  

The phone has a triple rear-camera system includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch. Redmi Note 9 4G is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 10i tipped to be launched soon in India with Snapdragon 750G, 6GB RAM

Redmi 9A receives a price hike in India

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro tipped to be announced in January

Redmi Watch announced with 1.4-inch display, 7-day battery life

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G launched in home country

Black Friday Deals: Realme, Xiaomi and more!

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10i tipped to be launched soon in India with Snapdragon 750G, 6GB RAM

Asus ZenFone 5Z receives new update in India bringing VoWiFi support on Jio

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies